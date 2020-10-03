Digital solutions provider brings IT certification business in PH

Pratian Technologies, a solutions provider headquarted in India, has brought its skilling and assessment division called SkillAssure in the Philippines to provide need-related training for the local IT workforce.

By focusing on connecting its startup customers with an entire ecosystem of digital businesses, the company aims to build its “Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam” or the “world is one family” concept consisting of digital disruptors.

With that goal in mind, the company is initially offering Discoveri, a free quick training and assessment course on technologies and related concepts revolving around the current Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0. The program will be available to senior high and college students, new hires, and even professionals.

Through this crash course, which is brought in partnership with Rabah Consulting, Pratian Technologies aims to give participants an insight on which IT discipline they choose to pursue. The technologies covered will range from interconnectivity, automation, machine learning, and real-time data.

With the financial restrictions brought by the ongoing pandemic, the short course will be offered for free to students across the country. According to Andrea Trinidad, CEO of the digital marketing company Rabah Consulting, better skill sets are needed by Filipinos in order to thrive in the new normal.

The program consists of instructor-led sessions through live webinars, coaching interactions with industry professionals, collaborative activities, and hands-on experience with more than 20 enabling technologies and eight tools, including the Software Development Life Cycle concept.

“True innovation happens when profit is connected to purpose. It is our mission to have people across geographies and culture come together and innovate to solve the problems of the 21st century. There is a great opportunity to unlock the tremendous potential of tourism and agriculture in the Philippines, while taking services to the next level by creating an ecosystem for deep tech innovation,” said Subramanian Sivakumar, chairman and CEO of Pratian Technologies.

For the past seven months, more than 12,000 students have enrolled to the program, which now offers more than 150 IT courses and has offered job placements to roughly 300 students in India over the last three months alone.

“SkillAssure seeks to enable at least 10,000 tech enthusiasts over the next decade, create a high end IT workforce and accelerate tech entrepreneurship in Philippines. We wish to impart world class skills in Industry 4.0 and beyond.”