Fortinet highlights global position in Secure SD-WAN business

Fortinet, a tech firm that specializes in cybersecurity solution integration and automation, has been recognized as one the Leaders for Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. In the country, Fortinet was chosen by the third telco player Dito Telecommunity last month.

The company’s Secure SD-WAN offering helps companies accelerate cloud services with automated cloud on-ramps. John Maddison, Fortinet EVP of Products and CMO, traces the recent success to the company’s security driven network approach making it the first vendor of Secure SD-WAN, while the competition deemed SD-WAN as a siloed product.

“We’re pleased to be placed in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, something we feel is another strong indicator of Fortinet’s ability to deliver better user experience with consistent security for our customers. We believe Fortinet will continue to disrupt the industry with solutions rooted in Security-driven Networking principles, next by delivering the most flexible security via SASE.”

SASE, or secure access service edge, is a growing cybersecurity concept that pertains to a cloud service model that comes from the unification between WAN and network security services. This solution provides a centralized orchestrator system that reduces the overall point products and alleviates operational complexity, further reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO).

During the pandemic, Secure SD-WAN solutions enable high-bandwidth connections that are critical for real-time video and diagnostics information of healthcare providers. Fortinet says that its clients are leveraging ease of deployment and faster critical business application access, all the while applying a full stack of on-site security for both on-prem and off-prem connections.

Fortinet also claimed the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure title earlier this year, an award based on the ratings of end-user professionals using Secure SD-WAN technology. Research and analytics firm Omdia also recognized Fortinet as one of the fastest growing vendor for SD-WAN, based on its 247% YoY growth between 2019 and 2020.