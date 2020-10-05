Ateneo, DepEd unveil math apps for students in ‘new normal’

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and the Department of Education (DepEd) have unveiled a new application for mathematics, as schools brace for a “new normal” in conducting classes.

Currently, most public and private schools in the Philippines are not conducting face-to-face classes due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases which has breached the 300,000-mark.

The ADMU and DepEd, in a 2-day online seminar, unveiled the “Mathplus Apps,” which can be viewed at the ADMU social media page.

A two-day free webinar also showcased Senso Eskwela Pilipinas (SEP), a set of apps for statistical and mathematical learning. The apps are designed for Grades 1 to 11. Also included in the SEP are mobile applications on mathematical topics for Grades 1 to 10 which will be introduced to public and private school mathematics teachers.

The app is readily available for download, ADMU said.

This project is implemented by ADMU and supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

The ADMU said the app “aims to create an integrated app-based mathematical learning environment for Filipino school children to respond to the urgent educational adaptations in the Philippines driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Jumela Sarmiento, associate professor at ADMU, said DepEd school divisions and offices in Marikina, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City have signed a memorandum of understanding with ADMU for the “Mathplus” applications.

The “Mathplus” applications feature colorful graphics and post math and statistics questions that are “relatable” to students, according to ADMU researchers. The goal is to allow students to engage in and think critically in a “digital environment,” ADMU said.

Dr. Enrico C. Paringit, PCIEERD executive director, said these projects aim to make a “positive change” in the school systems, using digital technologies for education.

Paringit said the PCCIEERD continues to develop learning apps, as the demand for more virtual solutions continue due to the pandemic.