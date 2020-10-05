Tecno Mobile bares 6000mAh phones below P7,000

Shenzhen, China-based smartphone brand Tecno Mobile is bringing flagship-level functionalities to midrange and budget segment devices with its two new releases which are both under the P7,000 mark — the Tecno Mobile Pouvoir 4 and Pouvoir 4 Pro, which boast of one of the largest capacity batteries in its segment and a huge screen that makes the units as unofficial “phablets”.

Launched globally last July, the phones do not have drastic cosmetic differences from each other, with both models having a 7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720×1640 screen resolution. While the pixel density dips at 256 ppi, the pair is advertised of reaching 480 nits of brightness.

Out of the box, the devices will be running Tecno’s own HIOS skin on top of Android 10. There is also minimal difference between the processors used on both smartphones. The Pro version is equipped with a 12nm Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, while the standard variant houses a 12nm Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Although the Pouvoir 4 series are actively featured as the suitable product for content creators, the specs say otherwise. The quad-camera setup for both phones consist of a main, depth, and macro sensors, with an additional QVGA camera. The Pro variant has a higher 16MP main, but all other shooters are identical.

As the main feature for this device, the battery shows some potential with its 6000mAh capacity, although standard charging for the standard and 18W charging for the Pro sounds more of a hassle in real-world use. On paper, however, these features stand at the top of its price point.

The Tecno Mobile Pouvoir 4 Pro comes in Fascinating Purple, Misty Grey and Ice Jadeite colorways and is priced at P5,990 (4GB+64GB) and P6,990 (P6,990), while the Pouvoir 4 arriving in Ice Jadeite, Cosmic Shine, Fascinating Purple color options retails for P4,590.