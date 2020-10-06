Backbase names country sales manager for PH

Digital banking platform provider Backbase announced on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the appointment of Aileen Lopez Sanchez as the country sales manager for the Philippines.

In this position, Sanchez will lead Backbase’s sales and go-to-market strategy in the Philippines. Drawing on her expertise, she will focus on helping financial institutions realize their digital ambitions by adopting feasible, tailored, and creative digitalization initiatives for instant business value.

On her appointment, Sanchez said: “The need for banks to digitalize has never been more relevant as Filipino customers turn to digital for their banking needs. I am excited to bring Backbase’s digital-first banking platform to more financial institutions in the Philippines, using innovation to add value to their offerings to provide a seamless experience for customers.”

Riddhi Dutta, regional sales director for Asean and India of Backbase, added, “Aileen is no stranger to the industry and brings to Backbase several years of extensive experience in bridging banks in the Philippines to the benefits of digitalization. I am confident that her expertise and vision for driving digital transformation in the Philippines will help her lead the team in scaling new heights.”

Prior to joining Backbase, Sanchez was responsible for driving sales and go-to-market initiatives in software solutions for banks in the Philippines. With a strong background in client management and new business development, she led numerous digital transformation and technology implementations to enable optimal business outcomes for banks.