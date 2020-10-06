Forex broker NordFX offers easy access online trading services for everyone

The COVID-19 pandemic gave a serious impetus to the development of all kinds of online businesses and ventures. Trading in the financial markets is among them. It’s not just professionals who can do it. Anyone who is genuinely interested in earning from it can succeed. Online trading does not require setting up a physical office or purchasing special equipment. All you need is a computer, smartphone, or other gadgets connected to the Internet.

International forex broker NordFX — which was named “Best Broker of Asia” at the 2019 International Association of Forex Traders (IAFT) and given the Business Excellence Award this year by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) — boasts of more than 1.5 million accounts opened by clients from almost 190 countries. The company aims to make online trading even more accessible to everyone.

John Gordon, a leading strategist at NordFX, revealed that the company has already conducted a number of training seminars in various cities in the Philippines. He explains: “The purpose of these seminars was to equip the participants with the knowledge that would ensure success and profitability of their online trading business. The opportunities and benefits that they can get from NordFX were also highlighted.”

“In line with this,” Gordon relates, “we took an active part in Traders’ Fair, a specialized forex expo held in Manila in 2019. It was a great event attended by thousands of traders. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this year’s expo did not take place and was postponed to May 2021. But there you will definitely see the NordFX specialists who can discuss our new products and answer all your questions.”

NordFX essentially aims to implement a friction-free process for all its clients.

As Gordon explains, “For transactions on the forex market, we provide our clients instantly, automatically, and without any collateral with a leverage that can exceed their own funds up to 1000 times. Yes, trading with such a leverage carries serious risks but, on the other hand, the profit can be up to 1,000 times greater than if you were trading only with your own money. Imagine that with only $1000 in your account, you can make transactions worth up to 1 million! This is a unique opportunity. At the same time, if you do not want to risk, use a smaller leverage — 1 to 100, 1 to 10, or just 1 to 1 — the choice is up to you in all cases.”

Another advantage of working with NordFX is that you can earn not only on the growth of trading assets, but also when they fall. For example, the fall (not the rise) of bitcoin from $20,000 to $3,500 in 2018 led to many traders raking in very impressive profits. There were those who reportedly reached millionaire status because of this.

It is worth noting that in 2020, NordFX significantly expanded the opportunities of its clients. If before that, it offered them only trading in currencies, crypto currencies and precious metals, it now has oil, major stock indices (Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nikkei, etc.), as well as a huge number of shares of the world’s leading companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Nike, Ferrari, Boeing, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Amazon, Alibaba, MasterCard, Visa, Google, Facebook, and many others.

Gordon likewise highlights another interesting point. He notes: “At first glance it seems fantastic, but thanks to the development of technology, it is now a reality. In order to make money in the financial markets, you do not need to [do the] trade yourself. We are well aware that you may not have enough experience, knowledge or just free time. Therefore, other, more skilled people will gladly do it for you. Our company offers two special services to its clients for this purpose. The first is the Percent Allocation Management Module or PAMM service, wherein you transfer your funds to a professional trader for a certain fee. The second is the Copy Trading service, wherein the money remains in your personal account, to which all transactions of your chosen experienced trader are automatically copied.”

Gordon further explains, “There is one more way to earn money without the participation of [other] people at all. You just need one or more special computer programs or apps installed in your account to [automatically] do trade transactions for you according to the algorithm embedded in them that gather data 24 hours a day. These robots are now used by many of the world’s largest banks.”

“With NordFx, all our clients need to get started with online trading is $10,” says Gordon. “This is the minimum deposit required to open an account with NordFX. Although, of course, you still need a bigger startup capital in order to start making really serious money. But these are not sky-high numbers with many zeros. Our company is doing everything so that any — I emphasize, any — ordinary person can seriously improve their well-being.”