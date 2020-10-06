Shopee props up partners for ‘10.10 Brands Festival’

E-commerce platform Shopee is throwing it support behind its three brand partners with its upcoming 10.10 Brands Festival. The brands have Shopee’s suite of marketing and operational solutions, including in-app features and big campaigns to accelerate their business growth online.

Unilever realized the potential of Shopee’s in-app features with its Beauty That Cares Campaign last August. Through ShopeeLive, Unilever was able to spread awareness for its advocacy to help small and local businesses affected by the pandemic. Unilever also uses other Shopee in-app features like Flash Deals and marketing solutions to reach a wider audience and build a seamless and shopping experience for their consumers.

Jackie Mañago, digital commerce marketing manager at Unilever, said: “With the recent health crisis, we saw how consumer priorities have shifted and had to re-think the brand experience and find new ways to engage consumers. Thanks to our solid partnership with Shopee, we quickly adapted, strengthened our presence, and continuously served our shoppers amidst the pandemic.”

Despite the limitation of selling channels during the pandemic, Realme routed its focus on e-commerce and gave more importance to offering affordable devices for communication, e-schooling, and work at home with Shopee. Realme was also able to amplify its exposure and increase its sales by using Shopee’s marketing services like ShopeeLive, banners, and campaigns.

Eason de Guzman, marketing lead at Realme Philippines, said: “Through ShopeeLive, banners, and the famous Gadget Zone, we have been able to maximize our exposure and provide the best offers in our exclusive launches. Their platform creates a positive and inviting atmosphere, encouraging brands to participate in their campaigns. Since our partnership with Shopee began, we have seen stronger sales, whether it’s a launch or sustaining.”

Since the start of the quarantine period last March, Alaska has been working closely with Shopee to boost their brand presence online. Alaska took advantage of Shopee’s highly visible in-app spots such as the flash deals section, marketing tools, and big campaigns to promote their products. With Shopee, Alaska saw 10x growth compared to last year.

Marx Benedict So, digital e-commerce manager for Alaska Milk Corporation, said: “Data and media are the lifelines of e-commerce. Thanks to Shopee, we can check which of our ads and products perform well using the marketing tool. Segment buys also play a crucial role, especially if there will be an upcoming campaign as these can increase awareness and convert consumers who are not yet exposed to the brand.”

Martin Yu, associate director at Shopee Philippines, said: “At Shopee, brands form the backbone of our business. We have built a strong record of helping brands overcome business challenges and shift to online seamlessly with our strong ecosystem of solutions. We launched the 10.10 Brands Festival, the region’s biggest online shopping event for brands, to provide brands the needed visibility to further scale their business online. We have also expanded our offerings to help our brand partners find success online, and we will continue to do so to support and empower brands to capture immense growth opportunities in the Philippines.”

Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival will run from September 24 to October 10, 2020. It will feature promos like free shipping with ₱0 minimum spend, daily cash backs, and bigger discounts when shoppers use ShopeePay. Consumers will also get discounts up to 50% off on leading brands, win exciting prizes via in-app games, and many more.

Users can also look forward to deals from brands such as Infinix, Wyeth, Vivo, Unilever, Oppo, MamyPoko, Nestle, RB Enfagrow, Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, Inspi, Havaianas, P&G Pampers, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott.

Additionally, brands such as Alaska, Realme, MetroSunnies, Garnier, Colgate Palmolive, Mikana, Shigetsu, Organic Skin, Inspi, Organic Official, Crown, and ACE will offer deals and discounts.

Also, Shopee fans can expect games, entertainment, and brand deals during Shopee’s 10.10 Play & Win TV Special on Wowowin happening on October 10 at 10:00 AM. Viewers can catch performances from Bianca Umali, Gabbi Garcia, and 4th Impact. Plus, users also have the chance to win up to ₱7 million worth of prizes.