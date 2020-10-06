Storage app sees biz opportunity for permanent WFH setups

Logistics and storage app Keepr Storage PH is pitching its services to businesses in Metro Manila who will begin to implement a permanent Work-From-Home (WFH) policy once the pandemic has ceased.

The company said it can guide business owners through this transition to reduce operational costs by offering affordable secure storage solutions, allowing businesses to save at least 50% on rental rates alone.

Because of the quarantine restrictions, many businesses have begun to transition towards a functioning WFH setup. But the idea of working from home presents a host of operational challenges for many businesses across all sectors.

The shift to a WFH setup establishes a new arrangement that eases a number of financial burdens to ensure a company survives the ongoing pandemic. This often begins by reducing daily costs and expenses such as rent, electricity, and other important utilities most offices need in order to function on a daily basis.

With a WFH setup, these expenses are no longer an issue as the employees themselves have the means and resources to productively function right in their own homes.

Additionally, this arrangement can be beneficial for employees. Aside from ensuring they remain safe throughout the pandemic, WFH enables them to work on flexible schedules while providing them with more time that can be spent with their families instead of enduring the rush hour traffic.