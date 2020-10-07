Manila Water rolls out Web-based customer app

About seven million customers of East Zone concessionaire Manila Water can now inquire their outstanding balances, know their current billings, and even pay their bills in the comfort of their homes and offices through a Web-based customer application called My Manila Water App (MMWA).

“We fully recognize the need for mobile applications that our customers can use to minimize travel and exposure to the COVID-19 in physical payment centers; hence, we are launching the My Manila Water App to make it more convenient for them,” said Jeric Sevilla, Manila Water’s head for corporate strategic affairs group.

“Through this app, our customers can also lodge directly their concerns, requests and queries,” he said.

Sevilla also explained that the app is not only limited to residential customers but accessible to commercial and industrial accounts as well.

“In the coming months, we will release a downloadable version of the app as we continue to add more features in the application and expand it to include service advisories and interruptions; news and updates; traffic advisories, checking and tracking the locations of any of our ongoing activities such as pipelaying, emergency repairs, maintenance activities, among others,” Sevilla added.

Customers only need to register via https://my.manilawater.app/ and enter their account verification details using the details found in any of their bills within the last six months.

In the past months, Manila Water also launched its SMS Bill Inquiry and Bill on Demand which customers may continue to use.

Manila Water is the private concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and provides water and wastewater services in eastern Metro Manila which includes Marikina, Pasig, Taguig, Makati, San Juan, Mandaluyong and portions of Quezon City and Manila, and Rizal Province.