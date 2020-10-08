Water pump maker Grundfos launches mobile app in PH

Water distribution and groundwater solutions provider Grundfos Pumps Philippines has decided to digitize its service and customer support through a mobile application channel. With its newly released SmartServ Grundfos PH app, customers can now create a service or installation request through their smartphones to minimize the downtime on any of the brand’s pumps or systems in the country.

The push for the service app is attributable to Grundfos’ intent to improve its response time for water and sanitation services, as well as stay abreast with the digital transformation trend in the Philippines. The company also recognizes the importance of cooperation between public and private sectors, especially in leveraging intelligent digital technologies.

“This pandemic has drastically changed how governments and businesses are operating, and one of the sought-after strategies is to digitalize operations of critical infrastructure. As the Philippines rapidly adopts digital transformation, consumers too are adopting technology to help improve the way their infrastructure is operated,” said Grundfos Asia Pacific Region regional service director Nicolai Thrane.

With the app, Grundfos customers can input requests for service maintenance or repairs, type in installation orders, check for the nearest service partner of Grundfos, receive updates and notifications on the service handling progress, communicate with the service engineer, and rate the service as well as provide any feedback.

Thrane expressed his optimism that the app will not only be able to provide additional support to the company’s clients, but also deliver better services and higher service performance with the increased response time. Since its local establishment in 2004, Grundfos Philippines has been operating across the country to offer critical pumping infrastructure services.

“We take pride in building pumps and systems of outstanding quality and we want to complement this with truly-responsive customer service. Customer satisfaction is important to us at Grundfos and we hope to deliver better services, achieve higher service performance and provide additional support to our customers through this app,” Thrane said.

Grundfos Philippines service partners can also use the same app for managing service engineers, communicating with customers, and monitoring assigned and active issues. The app is already available for download on Google Play Store and App Store.