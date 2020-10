ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel first in PH to reach 30M subscribers

ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel marked another major milestone by becoming the first YouTube channel in the Philippines to hit 30 million subscribers.

The second most subscribed YouTube channel in Southeast Asia, ABS-CBN Entertainment has also logged 38.8 billion lifetime views, ranking first among the most watched YouTube channels in the Philippines and tenth in the world as of October this year.

“We want to thank every Kapamilya who helped us reach this milestone and those who have made it a habit to watch our programs, stars, and original offerings on the channel. We will continue to expand our digital presence to reach as many Kapamilyas as possible and produce content that gives them entertainment, inspiration, and relief, as we continue our mission to be in the service of the Filipino worldwide,” said Richard Reynante, ABS-CBN’s digital content publishing head.

ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel was also recently made available worldwide and is now seen in 27 countries in Asia, 13 countries in South America, nine countries in Africa, eight countries in Central and North America, 12 Oceania territories, Spain, France, Greece in Europe, and Cyprus, Jordan, and Lebanon in the Middle East.

The channel carries Kapamilya Online Live, which livestreams fresh episodes of Kapamilya teleseryes and entertainment shows, public service programs, Kapamilya classics, and weekly digital talk shows.

ABS-CBN’s YouTube channels are also among the most subscribed and most viewed in the country, namely ABS-CBN News (10.4 million subscribers and 6.6 billion views), Star Music (5.6 million subscribers and 2.3 billion views), “Pinoy Big Brother” (3.6 million subscribers and two billion views), Star Cinema (3.3 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views), “The Voice Kids Philippines” (2.5 million subscribers and 1.4 billion views), and The Gold Squad (2.4 million subscribers and 204.7 million views).