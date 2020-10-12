Accenture PH picks tech projects in annual college contest

Tech titan Accenture has selected the winners of its annual “Program The Future: The Accenture Technology Campus Challenge 2020” in the Philippines, which is now on its seventh year.

The winning college student teams demonstrated a spirit of creativity and innovation through technology solutions that aimed to improve the local communities amidst the pandemic.

From 20 semi-finalists, five teams presented their ideas in a live virtual event via the Accenture in the Philippines Facebook page. Highlights include:

Team MoveMapua’s BayaniHub application emerged as the “Program The Future 2020” grand champion. Developed by students from Mapua University, BayaniHub is an end-to-end solution that showcases the future of public transportation through smart transit ads in modern jeepneys. It combines software and hardware to generate passive income for e-jeepney drivers, lowers cost for advertisers, and creates value for both investors and the riding public. It also provides real-time information on GPS location, time of day, e-jeepney occupancy level, and deploy sensors for social distancing measures.

Ambe Tierro, Accenture Technology lead in the Philippines, led the judging and thanked all the students, coaches, and employee-mentors for supporting this year’s virtual competition.

“The year presents opportunities for creativity and problem-solving and I am proud to witness how the students challenged themselves to innovate without limits and rise above the current situation to showcase how technology can solve problems in our society,” she said.

Citing “Tech is the New World”, the theme for Accenture’s Technology month celebration in August, Tierro lauded how the students progressed during the two-month competition as they honed their ideas and applied their learnings to address real problems in society, especially during this unprecedented time.