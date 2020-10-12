Fitbit debuts 2 new devices in PH; Versa 3 smartwatch coming in Q4

Smart wearable maker Fitbit has announced that its new devices – the Fitbit Sense and Inspire 2 — are now available in the Philippines. Its Versa 3 smartwatch, meanwhile, is set to arrive later this year.

The new Fitbit Sense is considered by the brand as its most advanced health-oriented smartwatch yet. It features the first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor to be equipped on a wearable, and detects small electrical changes on the skin surface. Fitbit said this function will help users manage their stress and identify which scenarios trigger it.

“Our mission to make everyone in the world healthier has never been more important than it is today. Covid-19 has shown us all how critical it is to take care of both our physical and mental health and wellbeing. Our new products and services are our most innovative yet, coupling our most advanced sensor technology and algorithms to unlock more information about our bodies and our health so you can be in control,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

Users can access the EDA Scan function by simply placing their palm over the face. Additionally, this data will be analyzed along with the user’s heart rate, sleep and activity level, to produce a comprehensive Stress Management Score. The higher the score reflected on the Fitbit app, the less physical signs of stress the smartwatch detected.

“We are breaking new ground with our wearables, helping you better understand and manage your stress and heart health, and pulling your key health metrics together in a simple and digestible way to track things like skin temperature, heart rate variability and SpO2 so you can see how it’s all connected. Most importantly, we are making health accessible, surfacing new data that you may only get once or twice a year at the doctor’s office that you can use to focus on your holistic health and wellness, at a time when it’s needed most,” Park said.

Retailing for P19,490, the Fitbit Sense will also feature heart rate tracking, an ECG app, an on-wrist temperature sensor, and a battery life of more than six days.

Every purchase comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium service where users can access a detailed breakdown on their Stress Management Score which consists of 10 biometric inputs like responsiveness, sleep patterns, and exertion balance.

It arrives in either black/black aluminium, pink clay/soft gold aluminium and midnight/soft gold aluminium color options.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit Inspire 2 will be introduced with the brand’s longest battery life to date of more than 10 days. Retailing for P6,290, the fitness tracker comes with an updated screen, Active Zone Minutes, heart rate tracking, food and hydration intake, as well as a one-year free trial for Fitbit Premium. It will be available in black, lunar white, and desert rose colorways.

Arriving at a later date this year, the Fitbit Versa 3 will show off the upgraded PurePulse 2.0 technology, Active Zone Minutes, on-device GPS, built-in voice assistants and cashless payments. With more than six days of battery life, the Versa 3 will share a similar magnetic charger with the Sense model.