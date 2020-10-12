Outmaneuvering uncertainty through innovative technology and intelligent solutions

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live. People have had to adapt to the so-called “new normal” amid the global health crisis. Many were caught ill-equipped and unable to quickly cope with the unprecedented conditions and demands that arose amid the pandemic.

In the business sector, companies that have already undergone full or, at the very least, a significant percentage of digital transformation, have an advantage. They have been able to continue operating despite the challenges that developed due to the pandemic. In the Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry in the Philippines, Accenture is among the companies that already had the technology to keep their operations running as well as those of the clients they serve globally.

Reliable tech

Accenture Data, AI, and Next 5 Technologies Lead in the Philippines JP Palpallatoc acknowledges, “Covid-19 is the greatest challenge we’ve faced in decades. During this time, businesses are focused on how they can operate efficiently in the short-term, while also developing new capabilities and ways of working that will seamlessly enable longer-term changes.”

Palpallatoc enumerates the initiatives necessary for businesses to successfully operate in the pandemic-transformed scenario. They are the following:

Elastic digital workplace. This is the heart of the company’s operations. This enables remote workers to scale through various collaboration technologies and infrastructure.

Dynamic consumer engagement platforms. These are related to e-commerce, customer channels and services. These platforms have the task of quickly addressing consumer needs while protecting and supporting an efficient remote workforce.

Adaptive supply chain setup. Given the disruption in the supply chain with the current situation, companies need to reimagine their supply chain.

Solid cloud foundation. Technologies and solutions must be cloud-enabled so the company's entire network of employees and/or stakeholders can easily access them.

All these components rely on technology. Palpallatoc points out, “One of today’s realities is that technology is no longer an option, it is a requirement to connect employees, consumers and business partners.”

The global challenge of Covid-19 has stimulated a massive innovation effort from companies, governments, and universities, according to Accenture’s 2020 Technology Vision report. However, in this rush to accelerate, it is also critical to think long term.

“The immediate need for technology innovation is only half of the equation. The long-term challenge is setting up businesses for recovery — and success — when the worst of the pandemic is over,” Palpallatoc emphasizes.

Key factor: Innovation

Accenture has encouraged an innovation-first culture even before the pandemic, and is best positioned to rise above the “next normal” challenges.

With a focus on talent development, Accenture has consistently pushed its people to go beyond traditional business process services and explore new technologies to transform client operations. It goes beyond simply allowing its people to practice what they’ve been taught in school by providing learning programs that boost their industry capabilities and capacity for critical thinking, as well as their curiosity to innovate and improve usual processes and solutions.

In the Philippines, Accenture Operations combines Filipino ingenuity, process innovation, and leading technologies to result in intelligent operations. Benedict Hernandez — Accenture Operations Client Experience Lead for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa — shares, “Accenture is in the business of driving business outcomes and creating positive impact across our clients’ operations through analytics and insights. With data as one of the key pillars , our clients rely on our experience and deep industry knowledge to help them outmaneuver disruptions.”

Hernandez adds, however, that without the right technologies or the right talent to analyze and extract insights, companies will not be able to transform data as an asset for their business.

In the Philippines, Accenture continues to re-imagine the work of its employees in order to create new opportunities for them to thrive and succeed. “Our objective is to enable our people to evolve in their jobs, keeping them relevant while helping transform how we work and how we partner with clients. Our employees focus on more high-level work that inspires them to brainstorm for ideas, unleash their creativity and think outside the box. They collaborate with global companies, work with the latest technologies and enjoy mentorship from industry experts,” Hernandez explains.

Disruption-responsive formula

Accenture sums up the unprecedented scenario in its 2020 Technology Vision report: “The pandemic has not slowed innovation, it’s amplifying it to historic levels. Thus, many enterprises are now considering and testing many new partnerships and possibilities. Whether they are rolling out technology to keep the world running, or working to prevent industry collapse, the partnerships, products, and services that enterprises are building today have the potential to last long after the crisis, defining business and technology for years to come.”

Accenture’s investment in innovation is anchored in its adherence to the synergy of human ingenuity and technology as the key to driving intelligent operations. Thus, it is in a strategic position to lead the charge and help companies worldwide toward resiliency to endure major disruptions.