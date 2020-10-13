ING, Unicef unveil initiative to support fintech start-ups in PH

ING Bank and UN children’s agency Unicef have launched an initiative in the Philippines called “Fintech for Impact” to support start-ups developing digital solutions for children and families.

Photo credit: InvestEd

Five start-ups that are building financial technology (fintech) solutions will receive equity-free investments, as well as technical and business mentorship from Unicef, ING, and other experts for one year.

“In the Philippines, over nine million children live below the poverty line. They not only suffer from poor health and nutrition but also miss out on opportunities later in life such as education, training, work, and entrepreneurial opportunities. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated these existing challenges for the most vulnerable. Health systems are overwhelmed, borders have closed, and families have been struggling to stay afloat,” said Unicef Philippines pepresentative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov.

As the world starts thinking about how to build back better after the pandemic, investments in fintech solutions for the most impacted communities present both challenges and opportunities, a statement from the ING and Unicef said.

New digital financial tools need to be designed responsibly and address the specific needs of young people, children, and families, to help build economic security, encourage more equitable access to services and lift the financial barriers to opportunities for improving their lives it added.

“Financial services have been expanding quickly. Governments are also pushing for greater inclusivity in financial services including families and young people. Digital financial platforms allow for wider financial services, while providing social protection,” explained ING Philippines country manager Hans Sicat.

“This is why we have partnered with Unicef to help develop fintech solutions by providing an equity-free investment, and mentoring early-stage open source start-ups in the Philippines.”

The investment supports open source solutions that contribute to a growing body of digital public goods that can advance society.

The five start-ups selected are: