Singlife, GCash launch Covid-19 insurance promo

Digital life insurer Singlife Philippines officially announced the price for its debuting coverage plan on local mobile e-wallet GCash. The “Cash for Dengue Costs” protection plan costs P300 annually with a coverage of up to P421,500.

The new product will now be added to the GCash Insurance Marketplace platform. The first 10,000 customers who avail of the plan will also receive a complimentary Covid-19 coverage.

“With the risks brought about by Covid-19 and the usual threat of Dengue, being financially prepared for medical costs has never been more essential,” shared Kame Amado-Gomez, head of Digital Networks at Singlife Philippines.

Gomez added that there will be three coverage levels for the Cash for Dengue Costs plan. This is part of the company’s goal to provide flexibility depending on the customer’s budget and needs.

Bronze tier has a yearly premium of P300 and up to P40,000 in benefits or P10,000 per confinement. Silver tier is priced at P550 with P80,000 in confinement allowance while Gold tier costs P700 with P120,000 in confinement allowance.

All three feature testing allowances as well, maxed at P1,500, and medical costs reimbursements of up to P300,000. These insurance products on the e-wallet will only be available for verified GCash account holders.

Singlife Philippines announced earlier on September 4 that all its upcoming products will be made available on the platform through a gradual rollout. Customers will be able to purchase policies, view and manage their coverage status, as well as file claims on the GCash application.