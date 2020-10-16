Fujifilm launches square Instax camera in PH

The new Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 is yet another straightforward Instax camera like its predecessors. Retailing for P6,999, the SQ1 model introduces the square instant prints available in both colored or black and white, a selfie mirror, and automatic exposure.

The paintjob on the SQ1 is unlike the earlier SQ6 model. Instead of a split two-tone colorway, Fujifilm opted for solid pastel-like colors that include Glacier Blue, Terracotta Orange, and Chalk White. The square plastic body has rounded edges, textured grips, and an option to add wrist straps.

The wrist straps are a must for this model, since there is no tripod socket or double exposure support on the SQ1; it is mostly a handheld device. The camera lacks a timer function but makes up for it with traditional mirrors for front-facing “selfie” captures.

“The new instax Square SQ1 was designed to be simple and easy to use, without compromising the quality of the image it produces. You don’t have to tinker with a lot of modes, and the body is light and easy to hold. Because of this, it’s really perfect for both beginners and even experienced film users,” said Geremy So, senior marketing leader for instax.

Although the user will regularly need to fill up on instant print film, powering the SQ1 is another thing altogether. The device will be using CR2 batteries which are a lot less common that traditional AA and AAA batteries. It can shoot an estimated 300 photos before needing a new pair.

The Fujifilm Instax SQ1 will also feature an optical viewfinder, an always-on flash, and a rotating lens. The camera is now available on both Shopee and Lazada, but the films are only available from the latter. The black and white film is still unavailable, but the regular 10 sheets of square glossy film is retailing for P550 while 20 sheets cost P990.