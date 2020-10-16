Smart donates 200 pocket WiFi units to McClassrooms

Smart Communications said it is providing Smart Bro Pocket WiFi units to McDonald’s McClassroom initiative to give teachers an additional connectivity option for their distance learning lessons.

Smart is turning over 200 Smart Bro Pocket WiFi units to McClassrooms, which are party rooms in selected McDonald’s branches across the country which have been converted into teachers’ work stations.

“We are doing our best to connect as many as we can, so we continue to provide free phones, load and pocket Wi-Fis to students and teachers who are most in need. This initiative with McDonald’s is just the latest in these efforts to equip our teachers with the connectivity they need to be able to transition into the New Normal,” said Jane Basas, Smart senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business.

Smart has also recently partnered with McDonald’s in deploying carrier-grade Smart WiFi in key McDonald’s branches in Luzon and in Cebu in the coming months.

Under this partnership, Smart is rolling out fiber-powered WiFi connectivity in McDonald’s stores to provide the best customer experience on public WiFi.

“We are happy to pay tribute to our teachers who are our partners in nation-building,” said Kenneth Yang, president and CEO of McDonald’s. “We are thankful to Smart for their support by giving us more than 200 units of their Smart Bro Pocket WiFis and LTE devices for our McClassrooms.”