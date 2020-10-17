Toyota PH rolls out new tech-powered Fortuner

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) held its fifth digital launch this year with the unveiling of one of its most popular models in its lineup – the Toyota Fortuner.

The New Fortuner range is headlined by the new LTD variant in 4×4 and 4×2 which comes in an exclusive design, followed by Q and V variants in automatic transmission, and the G variant available in AT and MT.

During the online launch of the new Fortuner, TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto recalled how the Fortuner changed the local automotive landscape at a time when entry-level sedans and Asian utility vehicles were the affordable crowd favorite.

“The Fortuner captured the hearts of many Filipinos as proven by strong sales. It has an SUV body perfect for the Philippines’ flood-prone streets, an array of variants including a fuel-efficient diesel engine, a macho look that satisfies desires, and most of all, an affordable price – making it an achievable dream,” said Okamoto.

Since the Fortuner’s entry in the local market in 2005, TMP has already sold over 220,000 units of the SUV. In 2017, the Fortuner was crowned best-selling vehicle in the country. Just this August, the model dominated the mid-sized SUV category with over 30% market share.

The new Fortuner LTD comes in a 2-tone color black roof color lineup, a bolder and sportier front and rear bumper design, and machine-cut 18” alloy wheels. Split-type LED headlamps and LED front foglamps, sequential turn signal lamps, and the redesigned LED rear combination lamps give the LTD variant a more dynamic design while maintaining visibility on the road.

The Q and V variants also get LED foglamps and redesigned LED rear combination lamps, as well as Bi-Beam LED Headlamps with LED Line Guide – Daytime Running Lights. G variants also now come with Bi-Beam LED Headlamps with LED DRL.

Smart Entry and Push Start System is equipped for LTD, Q, and V grades. The LTD variant features an leather interior with maroon accents, as well as galaxy black trim and interior illumination. The Q variant also gets the black leather interior complemented by a dark wood trim.

The driver gets more control over the ride with various modes: Eco and Sport for LTD and Q variants, Eco and Power for V and G variants, and access to switches on the steering wheel and through the Apple CarPlay/Android Auto-compatible audio system across all variants. LTD, Q, and V variants feature 8” display audio.

The LTD and Q variants both have 8-Way Power Adjust front seats, and Front Seat Ventilation System for the LTD variant. Wireless charger and rear USB chargers are also available on LTD, Q, and V grades. The LTD variants have a 9-speaker JBL sound system, while the V grades and up have front and rear automatic control.

The new Fortuner LTD and Q variants are powered by the 1GD-FTV engine which gives 201 HP (204 Ps) max output and 500 Nm max torque, while the V and G variants have the 2GD-FTV engine which gives 147 HP (150Ps) max output and 400 Nm max torque.

The 2GD engine is improved for the new Fortuner V and G variants and enjoys 5% improvement in fuel efficiency versus the previous generation Fortuner.

The new Fortuner is the latest addition to the expanding Toyota Safety Sense (TSS)-equipped models in TMP’s official lineup. TSS settings previously featured in select Toyota models such as the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control are now available for the Fortuner LTD and Q.

All variants come with SRS airbags (7 for the LTD variants), 3-pt. ELR seatbelts, Anti-Lock Brake System with Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Vehicle Stability Control with Traction Control, and Hill-Start Assist Control. The 4×4 LTD variant also has Downhill Assist Control.

All variants also come with a total of 6 clearance and back sonars, in addition to the Panoramic View Monitor that comes with the LTD, Q, and V variants or reverse camera for the G variants.

The new Fortuner will be available in all of TMP’s 70 dealerships across the country by October 19, 2020. The New Fortuner is also available for safely-distanced viewing in the company’s virtual showroom.