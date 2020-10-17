Xiaomi bares flagship Mi 10T series in PH

Xiaomi officially lifted the curtain for its latest flagship series — the 5G-powered Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro — in the country on Thursday, Sept.15. The Chinese tech firm debuted the new smartphones along with the brand’s first smartwatch offering and high-capacity charger.

The Pro version has an aluminum frame sandwiched by glass, both of which have Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Although an Amoled screen is a mainstay for flagship devices, the Mi 10T Pro only uses an IPS LCD display but with an HDR10+ color reproduction and 144Hz screen refresh rate.

The 20:9 ratio 6.67” wide screen has a decent 1080×2400 screen resolution and around 395 pixels-per-inch. Although the device has a low estimated 85.2% screen-to-body ratio, it produces a very bright 500 nits display and can even achieve 650 nits when maxed. The non-Pro version has the exact same display specs as the Pro.

The internals are also exactly alike on the Mi 10T series. Both of the devices run MIUI 12 custom OS on top of Android 10 out of the box, sport a7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and come equipped with an Areno 650 GPU.

The only difference between the non-Pro and Pro version is a single camera module. The new flagship series retains its predecessors 8k recording and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) features. The Pro version has a larger 108MP main sensor while the non-Pro only comes with a 64MP main sensor.

The two phones are equipped with a13MP ultra wide shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 20MP front facing sensor. These two can shoot 8k quality videos at 30 frames per second, or 4k quality videos at 60 frames per second. Aside from the hardware based OIS, the phones use electronic image stabilization for added stability.

“Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T were born to be wonderful in all aspects; they are next-level 5G flagship devices designed to shake up the status quo in the global flagship smartphone market with their premium specs and accessible pricing points. Their uncompromised performance, elegant design and innovative capability once again demonstrate Xiaomi’s commitment to offering Filipino customers and Mi Fans superior user experiences and empower their creativity,” said Mark Li, general manager of Xiaomi Philippines.

Mi 10T will be initially available in two colors, Lunar Silver and Cosmic Black, and retails for P19,990. Meanwhile, the Pro version will be available in three colorways – Aurora Blue, Lunar Silver and Cosmic Black. It retails for P24,990.