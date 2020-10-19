Globe launches School Bus WiFi project in Manila

Globe Telecom launched on Monday, October 19, its School Bus WiFi program in Manila, kicking off at the same time its KonekTayo WiFi initiative to provide low-cost home Internet connectivity in underserved areas in the city.

Photo shows (from left) Globe Telecom chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Manila mayor Isko Moreno, Manila vice mayor Honey Lacuna, and Globe CEO Ernest Cu

Using KonekTayo WiFi, Globe is deploying school buses equipped with special antennas that will broadcast WiFi signal from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday to Sunday in covered areas including Pasaje del Carmen St., Remigio St., 853 Gonzalo Gil Puyat St., 924 Bilibid Viejo St., Tomas Mapua St., Alfonso Mendoza St., Dalupan St., Oroqueta St., and Basco St. in Manila.

The use of KonekTayo WiFi service will be free for the first hour for public school students and teachers in Manila who were provided 289,000 Globe SIM cards.

Through the School Bus WiFi campaign, Globe also extends support to school bus operators whose main source of livelihood was severely affected by the pandemic.

“Against the backdrop of Covid-19, Internet access has become a lifeline more than a luxury. Internet access is needed by students to pursue online education, by workers to continue earning a living while working from home, by families to stay connected with each other,” said Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Corporation chairman and CEO and Globe Telecom chairman.

“With Globe’s School Bus WiFi in Manila, we are able to help in ensuring that residents have access to affordable WiFi connectivity. We look to partner with other local governments to expand this initiative.”

Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO said, “We recognize the difficulties faced by the private school transport industry, especially now that classes have started. We sought to develop an innovation that will not only provide this industry with a new opportunity, but will also bring connectivity to students and communities in areas that need it most.”

Formerly known as KapitWiFi, KonekTayo WiFi is a community WiFi service that aims to provide households with affordable Internet. The School Bus WiFi campaign is part of KonekTayo WiFi’s bigger purpose of making Internet connectivity more accessible for underserved families and communities across the country. With KonekTayo WiFi, customers simply need to connect to a KonekTayoWiFi hotspot, purchase a promo and surf all day.

Available to all mobile networks, KonekTayo WiFi requires no device cashouts monthly fees and modems.

With the School Bus WiFi Project, students or people who work from home can avail of the KonekTayo WiFi service for as low as P15 a day.