Lifestyle delivery app offers on-demand system for local SMEs

PICK.A.ROO, a proudly Filipino-owned lifestyle delivery app, is seeking local business partners, particularly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), who can use its on-demand platform to cater to their clientele in a reliable and trustworthy way.

PICK.A.ROO co-founder and CEO Crystal Gonzalez

At the helm of PICK.A.ROO are co-founders Crystal Gonzalez, former head of the local operations of Honest Bee and Kevin Tan, son of tycoon Andrew Tan of Megaworld.

Gonzalez, the company’s CEO, said: “Through PICK.A.ROO, convenience comes from making the best brands in the metro easy to find in just one app. People normally spend too much time searching and scrolling to find the best products and brands in town. With PICK.A.ROO, we’ve made it much easier for users.

“We’ve partnered with the most-requested brands that offer top quality products delivered on-demand. Real convenience comes from having an easy to use app, easy to find brands, easy access single checkout, and on demand delivery for all your needs,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tan said their startup is geared towards helping local retailers first and foremost. “A year or so ago, we approached the idea of introducing digital transformation to various retailers, but we thought it was going to take a while. That was the simple idea at the time. Then Covid-19 hit and the world turned upside down.

“We were giving ourselves until the end of the year to put this up, but we had to move everything earlier. It’s a very disorienting time with lots of uncertainty and anxiety. We’ve made it our mission to help retailers transition to digital without any problems, while providing users an easy shopping experience,” he said.

PICK.A.ROO said it provides online consumers highly curated options for food, groceries, gadgets, home essentials, and mom and baby needs — a lot of which were requested by PICK.A.ROO users: Beyond the Box, Digital Walker, Shangri-La, Hilton, Michelin establishments (Tim Ho Wan, Hawker Chan, Kam’s Roast), The Grid, S&R, Landers, Robinsons, Farmer’s Market, Mothercare, Parenting Emporium, Wildflour, Mos, Ben’s Cookies, Gourdo’s, Faceshop, Designer Blooms, among others.

The app is currently available in Metro Manila, Antipolo, Bacoor, and Cainta. Partner brands can deliver to places as far as 10 kilometers.

PICK.A.ROO co-founder Kevin Tan

The founders said on-demand shopping is effortless with the app’s single checkout feature. Once an order has been placed, users are given updates every step of the way — from the moment that their order has been received by the shop, until it’s been delivered to their doorstep.

PICK.A.ROO said it wants its users to feel secure when they shop, which is why payments are only finalized once orders have been delivered. There are also free deliveries with a low minimum spend. For those that don’t reach the minimum, deliveries for supermarket purchases are as low as P88, and just P48 for everything else.

The delivery app also works closely with industry leaders, in order to better understand how to best support them through the platform. They have most recently partnered with Resto PH — an organization of restaurateurs that aspire to promote the Philippine food and beverage industry.

Resto PH president Eric Teng shared: “It means a lot that we get to form a partnership with an all-Filipino group such as PICK.A.ROO, which is not only providing opportunities for local restaurateurs during this time, but also giving consumers varied dining options. Backed by good taste, we aspire to deliver quality meals straight to the doorsteps of our customers.”

A recent addition to the growing list of PICK.A.ROO partner merchants is The Moment Group. At just a few years old, Moment has 12 established food brands in their roster, among them 8Cuts, Manam, Ooma, and globally recognized Din Tai Fung.

PICK.A.ROO said it is very particular when working with partner restaurant merchants. The packaging, quality of food orders, and proper sanitation measures, are observed and regulated. They pay particularly close attention to sanitation and disinfection, most especially since PICK.A.ROO provides daily essentials and everyday eats.

Its partner merchants are given all the tools, backend support, data, and analytics they need, in order to assist them. On top of this, the company provides real-time assistance to swiftly attend to merchant concerns.

As safety and hygiene are important now more than ever, PICK.A.ROO crew members are provided face masks, face shields, and PPEs. The company’s riders and personal shoppers are also covered with insurance from FWD Life Philippines and provided with a financial literacy program.

Businesses big or small that are interested in joining PICK.A.ROO can sign up by visiting pickaroo.com/join-us. First-time users, meanwhile, get P100 off orders of P1,000 with code FIRST100.