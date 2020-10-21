Lenovo to release flagship gaming smartphone in PH

Legion, the gaming brand of Lenovo, is marking its arrival in the Philippine mobile gaming market with the flagship Lenovo Legion Phone Duel smartphone. Set to clash against Xiaomi’s Black Shark, the ROG phone from Asus, and Nubia’s Red Magic, the Duel features 5G connectivity, dual technology architecture, and dual batteries with dual charging.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel smartphone combines the most sought-after functionalities that Lenovo received from its gaming equipment consumer base – good thermal management, extended battery life, more customization options for controls, and livestreaming capabilities. That is why aside from being 5G-ready, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is also geared for future cloud-based gaming.

“A ‘gamers-first’ mindset is baked into Lenovo Legion’s DNA. We made sure our maiden gaming smartphone offering is of flagship quality, with topnotch internals and innovative features, to give our customers the best bang for their buck. As we explore new form factors in our journey to delivering smarter technology for all, Filipino gamers can trust that Lenovo will continue to support new applications and bring them new experiences that will help them get ahead of the game now and in the future,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines president and general manager.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will be one of the few smartphones outfitted with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform supplemented with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. Gaming content is displayed on a wide 6.65” screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

Since it’s a power-hungry and resource-demanding gaming phone, it comes with two 2500mAh placed on both ends, and cooled by dual-liquid heat pipes, graphite sheets and copper foils. With dual Type-C charging and a bundled 65W charger, the phone is juiced up from 0-100% in around 34 minutes.

Other features include dual haptics engines, two front-facing speakers, Dirac audio, dual livestreaming, four noise-cancelling microphones, customizable RGB lighting for the back logo, and an option for USB-C docking.

Although the official local price is yet to be revealed at this year’s Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) event, based on its international price, the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant will sell for around P43,778.