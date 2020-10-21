New Philips wireless headphone allows 18-hour playtime

Consumer electronics firm Philips has announced the latest addition to its series of in-ear true wireless headphone products — the new Philips TAT1215. It features a long battery life of up to 18 hours, an IPX4 rating, and slim 6mm neodymium drivers.

The device has a lightweight and rounded design despite its large-capacity battery. Although it is advertised as an easy fit for jean pockets, the case is actually bulky at 3.6 cm. Despite the case size, the entire ensemble weighs only around 0.04 kg.

The TAT1215 is equipped with 6mm closed type neodymium drivers with a frequency response range between 20-20,000Hz. It comes with a built-in microphone and a Bluetooth range of up to 10m. With the built-in touch control button, users can access features such as call on hold, two call switching, traditional answer and end calls, microphone mute, or even reject call.

Since virtual on-device assistants are becoming a norm in most smartphone brands, users can also access either Siri or Google Assistant for media control commands and other related functions all on the TAT1215 earbud. The pair is also smart pairing-enabled which guarantees quicker pairing speeds without the usual Bluetooth configuration hassles.

The highlight of the headphone is its advertised 18 hours of playtime; that’s six hours of usage from a single charge plus 12 hours with the fully charged case. It is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery with a 50-hour standby time and 3 hours of talk time.

The Philips TAT1215 will only be available in Black colorway, retailing for P3,499. The product can be purchased in Rustan’s, Landmark, SM Appliance, Anson`s, Lazada, and PGA Great Brands Shop.