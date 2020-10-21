Smart completes rebrand of Sun Prepaid to Smart Prepaid

PLDT-owned wireless operator Smart Communications announced on Wednesday, Oct. 21, that it has completed the rebrand of Sun Prepaid to Smart Prepaid.

Customers will also be retaining their existing Sun numbers and will now have access GIGA bundles such as GIGA Video, GIGA Stories, and GIGA Games.

“This is just among our many efforts to provide the GIGA Life to more Filipinos, including our Sun subscribers, by giving them easy access to services they need, so they can enjoy doing more of what they love,” said Jane J. Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business for Smart.

To avail themselves of the promos, customers can press *123# on their phones to use the platform for promos or go to e-load Smart retailers nationwide.

Smart also recently launched GIGA Study, a prepaid data pack aimed at giving students access to a selection of learning apps and productivity tools such as Google Suite, which includes Google Classroom, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, Meet, and Drive, video platforms YouTube and YouTube Kids, and Microsoft 365, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, and OneDrive.

Geared toward those working from home, GIGA Work also offers access to meeting apps such as Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebEx, which many companies, schools, and organizations have been using to meet safely and securely with employees, students, partners, and clients. GIGA Work can also help customers with their ride-hailing, online shopping, delivery and online payments needs through Grab, Lalamove, Lazada, Shopee PayMaya and GrabPay.

The expanded product offers and customer touchpoints are powered by Smart’s LTE network, which is supported by PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country at 382,500 kilometers as of end-August.