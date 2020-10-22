CIMB Bank PH taps MoEngage for digital customer engagement

CIMB Bank Philippines announced that it has partnered with San Francisco-based customer analytics and engagement platform MoEngage to drive its digital customer engagement strategy.

MoEngage’s platform will be leveraged to enable multi-channel engagement for the bank’s individual and enterprise banking customers across the country. The bank’s mobile-first platform banking concept has already resulted in superior customer engagement with month-on-month open rates for its emails at 105 index to the industry average.

“CIMB Bank Philippines unique digital and platform banking model is changing the banking experience of every Filipino, by providing an all-digital experience coupled with the best product features all enabled digitally via smartphone. As we simplify our products and services to provide real solutions for every Filipino, we continue to build new capabilities leveraging data and technology to get sharper in engaging our customers across multiple digital touchpoints” said Vijay Manoharan, CEO of CIMB Bank Philippines.

By leveraging advanced data analytics and personalization tools, CIMB Bank Philippines is able to grow their personal loans and deposits 500%-600% in just the past 10 months.

“As one of the fastest-growing banks in the ASEAN region, CIMB Bank Philippines is playing a crucial role in leading millions of Filipinos into financial freedom. We are thrilled to partner with them on this journey and help deliver a superior banking experience to CIMB’s customers through our platform,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage.