DOST to use alternative broadcast spectrum for distance learning

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said it working on a project that will utilize an unused digital broadcast spectrum as an alternative to datacasting to help in the distance learning program of the government.

DOST secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña

In his weekly report, DOST secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña said two agencies under the DOST — the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) and the Advanced Science and Technology Institute (ASTI) — are working on RuralSync, a project that allows the delivery of digital contents to remote communities using spectrum access or operating on unused licensed spectrum from various television networks but without affecting their broadcast.

According to De la Peña, the project will complement and enhance the current distance learning program of the Department of Education.

Recent news reports also showed the need to develop more outlets to deliver learning materials to students because of slow Internet connectivity and the lack of electronic devices and learning materials that affect the students’ performance in class.

Meanwhile, the DOST said it has also developed the Automated Electronic Survey System (AESS) to provide institutions and organizations a platform for conducting surveys. The AESS, the agency said, is cost-effective compared to paper-based data collection and processing since it provides reusable standards base transparent framework of protocols.

“Ngayon kasi ang hirap magsurvey ng ikaw ay lalabas pa or face-to-face,” sid De la Peña. With the survey system, organizations can now conduct surveys without the need for face-to-face interaction with the interviewees, he said.