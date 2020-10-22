Globe intros ‘first’ shareable data promo with Share&Surf249

Globe Telecom has launched its Share&Surf249 promo that allows data sharing for up four people and devices.

Dubbed as the “first-in-the-market innovation”, it comes with a 20GB data allocation that can be used on all sites and apps, and which can be shared to any Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Home Prepaid WiFi, MyFi and TM powered devices.

The promo lets users generously share their data while keeping control of who has access and even how much each person can use. The Share&Surf promo and its features can be accessed on the GlobeOne app:

Promo registration and account management

Choose whom to share data with up to 4 users, via an add/remove member feature

Set data limits (1GB, 3GB, 10GB or not) to put a cap on how much data you and your members can use

Allows you to track you member’s data usage

Customize your group data with a name

Valid for seven days, the Share&Surf249 comes with 15 GB of open access data allocation with an additional 5GB introductory freebie.

To share the 20GB, the subscription owner will just need to tap “add member” and input any Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Home Prepaid WiFi, MyFi and TM mobile number in the app.