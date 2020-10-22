Microsoft partners with DTI for national AI push

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been at the helm backing front-line detection systems and data analysis of test results during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that the country is shifting to the recovery stage, there is a growing need for responsible adoption of AI across public and private sectors.

This is why several organizations partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Microsoft to form the AI Pilipinas Coalition.

The consortium will focus on the implementation of the AI Action Agenda – a comprehensive roadmap and framework on the execution of AI in the country. Along with the clear cut roles and responsibilities of the government, the coalition intends to guide local and national organizations towards meaningful digital acceleration and positive transformation through AI adoption.

“Even as there is an increase in use of AI and other Industry 4.0 technologies, our industries have yet to harness the benefits of such technologies and overcome key challenges to their adoption. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) intends to continue supporting our industries in addressing these barriers, like the lack of financial and technical capacity and our poor infrastructure,” said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.

He also mentioned that there are already a growing number of local startups that are offering AI solutions to their clients. With the goal of making it more accessible for public consumption, these firms are accelerating the pace of their AI integration. This places AI technology in a position poised for future enterprises.

Included in the AI Action Agenda is to build trust, bolster support for data-driven innovation, produce a legal and regulatory framework for AI, and prepare the workforce for the AI economy. With significant economic potential that advanced AI techniques bring, consulting firm McKinsey estimates the value of AI techniques at around $3.5 to $5.8 trillion annually.

Microsoft Philippines country general manager Andres Ortola said that AI is a defining technology for this era, and that the company is working on making it accessible to more individuals and organizations. Currently, Microsoft’s AI tools that are powered by Azure cloud can be seen on workplaces, classrooms, research labs, and even offices.

“These tools and breakthroughs must be inclusive, available to everyone, and as AI systems become more mainstream, we believe that we all have a shared responsibility to create trusted AI systems—to work together to reach consensus about what principles and values should govern AI development and use.”