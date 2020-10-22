PayMaya unveils new cashless payment device for SMEs

Digital payment firm PayMaya has introduced the PayMaya One Lite, an all-in-one, pocket-sized device capable of accepting all types of digital payments, including cards, e-wallets, and QR designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the country.

Aside from being portable and compact, the smartphone-like PayMaya One Lite is completely paperless — instead of a print-out, transaction records can be sent via text message or via e-mail to the customer immediately upon payment. This lessens the use of paper, saving resources while ensuring that records are digitally saved for reference, the company said.

Payments accepted by the PayMaya One Lite device include Visa, Mastercard and JCB credit, debit and prepaid card payments as well as e-wallet accounts such as PayMaya QR.

Soon, the PayMaya One Lite device will also be accepting Bancnet card payments and other emerging payment options such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and QR PH.

Business owners can utilize the PayMaya One Lite device to accept any form of cashless payments whether in their store, for deliveries, or when doing meet-ups with customers anywhere.

“We continue to respond to the evolving needs of business owners especially with the increasing consumer preference for cashless transactions. With the PayMaya One Lite all-in-one payment device, SMEs can offer the widest range of digital payment options that help ensure safer and more convenient paperless transactions for their customers,” said PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan.

PayMaya said it has the largest install base of Android-based POS devices in the country to date, servicing the cashless payments needs of thousands of merchants. The devices allow contactless payments while enabling the widest range of payment acceptance options. As the PayMaya One device is Android-based, software updates are done over-the-air by PayMaya so businesses can accept future types of payments without disruption.

Aside from PayMaya One Lite, merchants can also deploy the PayMaya One device in their physical stores and branches, or in self-ordering kiosks; the PayMaya Checkout payment gateway for their e-Commerce sites; PayMaya Payment Links for sending of invoices via email, chat or SMS; and Digital QR for small businesses and casual sellers online, among many others.

Interested businesses can now signify their interest to get a PayMaya One Lite device by visiting http://enterprise.PayMaya.com.