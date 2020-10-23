Cybercriminals pounce on local gamer’s post

Gamers across the globe clash against enemies in the virtual world. And while the danger in-game can seem real at most times, there is a much more menacing threat in the real-world that comes in the form of cybercriminals.

On Thursday, October 22, local celebrity cosplayer and gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao wrote a post on her Facebook fan page inviting her fans to join her on Discord to play the gaming title “Among Us”, along with fellow streamer Dexie Diaz. She requested the viewers to “post your email” on her publicly accessible post so she and her team can directly contact them.

The post easily met an influx of comments where Facebook account holders typed in their email addresses to be invited to Gosiengfiao’s Discord server. Shortly after, these same accounts received emails disguised as Discord invites.

She admitted to her mistake on a subsequent public post after receiving screenshots from fans who were emailed from unknown accounts with seemingly broken/dead links. There is even a case where the browser warns that the link leads to a web forgery.

Phishers are known for using custom 404 pages in phishing campaigns. Meanwhile, website forgery involves a replica of a legitimate website that extracts information from the visitor. Gosiengfiao added that she was unaware of how attackers exploit public information and has since deleted the post in question and provided her legitimate email address.