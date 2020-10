Foodpanda’s ‘12 Surprises of Christmas’ offers goodies and gadgets

To usher in the holidays, foodpanda is holding its “kumukutikuti-TAP: Isang Dosenang Pamaskong Hatid ng foodpanda (12 Surprises of Christmas)”, which will run for the next 12 weeks starting last October 11.6

Here’s how it works:

Foodpanda is giving away P500 foodpanda vouchers to 1,200 users weekly. Whether you’re a gamer or just someone who wants to be entertained in style at home, you can count on it that you’ll enjoy what we have in store for you. Here are the other exciting prizes what you can win:

Week 1. 12 winners of “Casual Gaming Package” which includes a PS4, PS VR Headset, PS camera, PS move controllers and gift certificates for PS4 games

Week 2. 12 winners will sing happy tunes this Christmas with the “Music Package” which includes an AirPod Pro and an iPad Pro 128 GB.

Grand Draw. 12 winners will celebrate with the “Ultimate Gaming Package”. foodpanda ambassador and celebrity gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao will personally pick the gaming rigs included in the set which consists of a collection of monitor, CPU, headset, mouse, and gaming chair. Another 12 winners of an “Ultimate Entertainment Package”, which includes a Samsung 4K 65” TV, a Samsung Soundbar 5.1 Channel, and a Bose Home Bluetooth Speaker.

How to join? From October 11-31, order in foodpanda restaurants, pick-up or shops with a minimum order of P299. Use the voucher code MERRYGALO on checkout. Each order using the voucher code is equivalent to one entry. Winners will be randomly drawn for the weekly prizes. All entries from Oct.11-31 are entitled to win in the Grand Draw.