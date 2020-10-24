SMC extends deadline for motorists to get RFID tag to Nov. 30

Tollways operated by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is ready to implement full cashless toll collection on November 2, as mandated by the government, the company said in a statement.

However, with the surge in the number of motorists rushing to convert to the Autosweep RFID system, the company said it would be extending the issuance of its free RFID stickers to November 30.

“By November 2, all lanes at our toll plazas will be fully capable and converted to electronic toll collection, in full compliance with the government’s mandate. However, after careful study and deliberation, and especially in consideration of so many motorists who have not been able to secure an Autosweep RFID account because of the volume of applications we have today, we have decided to extend the deadline to November 30,” the company said.

“This means that from Nov. 2 to 30, vehicles without RFID will still be allowed to enter the expressways. Hopefully, this will give more time for motorists to get their RFID stickers,” the company added.

However, SMC emphasized that November 30 will be the absolute deadline. After which, vehicles without RFID stickers will not be allowed to enter SMC operated tollways including Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, STAR Tollways and TPLEX.

Motorists who do not conform to the government mandate will have to be apprehended and issued a citation ticket, it said.

To provide more convenience to motorists, SMC has set up installation and reloading lanes at toll plaza entry points, in addition to the installation and reloading stations already set up in strategic locations in Metro Manila and Luzon provinces.

List of SMC’s Autosweep RFID Stations and Toll Plazas as of October 23, 2020:

Skyway/NAIAX:

Open 24/7

C5 Customer Service Center Southbound

Old NAIAX Drive-Thru Westbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

C5 Toll Plaza Northbound

Petron Dasmariñas

Petron Valle Verde

Shell Magallanes

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound

Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound

Skyway Runway Toll Plaza Northbound

Sucat Southbound Exit

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A & B

SLEX

Open 24/7

Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound

After Calamba Entry Toll Gate

Eton Toll Plaza Northbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ayala Greenfield Customer Service Center

Southwoods Customer Service Center Northbound

Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Northbound

Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Southbound

Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound

Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound

Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound

Mamplasan Toll Plaza Southbound

Filinvest Toll Plaza

Calamba Customer Service Center Northbound (After Toll Gate)

Petron Evia

Petron San Pedro Southbound

Shell Mamplasan Northbound

Shell Putatan Southbound

Caltex MCX

TOTAL SLEX Northbound

Southwoods Mall Terminal 1

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sta. Rosa Toll Plaza Southbound

Cabuyao Toll Plaza Northbound

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alabang Entry Toll Gate Southbound

Petron Silangan (KM.44) Southbound

STAR

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sto. Tomas Drive-Thru Northbound

Lipa Drive-Thru Southbound

Batangas Drive-Thru Southbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

STAR Toll Lipa Customer Service Center (Tambo Exit)

Petron Lipa Northbound

Petron Malvar Southbound

Petron Ibaan (KM. 86) Northbound

TPLEX

Open 24/7

TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Petron Pura Northbound

Petron Pura Southbound

Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.