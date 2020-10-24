SMC extends deadline for motorists to get RFID tag to Nov. 30

Tollways operated by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is ready to implement full cashless toll collection on November 2, as mandated by the government, the company said in a statement.
However, with the surge in the number of motorists rushing to convert to the Autosweep RFID system, the company said it would be extending the issuance of its free RFID stickers to November 30.
“By November 2, all lanes at our toll plazas will be fully capable and converted to electronic toll collection, in full compliance with the government’s mandate. However, after careful study and deliberation, and especially in consideration of so many motorists who have not been able to secure an Autosweep RFID account because of the volume of applications we have today, we have decided to extend the deadline to November 30,” the company said.
“This means that from Nov. 2 to 30, vehicles without RFID will still be allowed to enter the expressways. Hopefully, this will give more time for motorists to get their RFID stickers,” the company added.
However, SMC emphasized that November 30 will be the absolute deadline. After which, vehicles without RFID stickers will not be allowed to enter SMC operated tollways including Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, STAR Tollways and TPLEX.
Motorists who do not conform to the government mandate will have to be apprehended and issued a citation ticket, it said.
To provide more convenience to motorists, SMC has set up installation and reloading lanes at toll plaza entry points, in addition to the installation and reloading stations already set up in strategic locations in Metro Manila and Luzon provinces.
List of SMC’s Autosweep RFID Stations and Toll Plazas as of October 23, 2020:
Skyway/NAIAX:
Open 24/7
- C5 Customer Service Center Southbound
- Old NAIAX Drive-Thru Westbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- C5 Toll Plaza Northbound
- Petron Dasmariñas
- Petron Valle Verde
- Shell Magallanes
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound
- Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound
- Skyway Runway Toll Plaza Northbound
- Sucat Southbound Exit
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A & B
SLEX
Open 24/7
- Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound
- After Calamba Entry Toll Gate
- Eton Toll Plaza Northbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ayala Greenfield Customer Service Center
- Southwoods Customer Service Center Northbound
- Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Northbound
- Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Southbound
- Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound
- Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound
- Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound
- Mamplasan Toll Plaza Southbound
- Filinvest Toll Plaza
- Calamba Customer Service Center Northbound (After Toll Gate)
- Petron Evia
- Petron San Pedro Southbound
- Shell Mamplasan Northbound
- Shell Putatan Southbound
- Caltex MCX
- TOTAL SLEX Northbound
- Southwoods Mall Terminal 1
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sta. Rosa Toll Plaza Southbound
- Cabuyao Toll Plaza Northbound
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Alabang Entry Toll Gate Southbound
- Petron Silangan (KM.44) Southbound
STAR
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sto. Tomas Drive-Thru Northbound
- Lipa Drive-Thru Southbound
- Batangas Drive-Thru Southbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- STAR Toll Lipa Customer Service Center (Tambo Exit)
- Petron Lipa Northbound
- Petron Malvar Southbound
- Petron Ibaan (KM. 86) Northbound
TPLEX
Open 24/7
- TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Petron Pura Northbound
- Petron Pura Southbound
Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tarlac Toll Plaza
- Victoria Toll Plaza
- Pura Toll Plaza
- Carmen Toll Plaza
- Urdaneta Toll Plaza
- Rosario Toll Plaza