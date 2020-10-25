Google PH offers free digital training as more local biz go online

With many businesses still hamstrung to operate on a brick-and-mortar basis due to the continuing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of enterprises going online has now vastly ballooned according to recent government data.

According to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Ramon Lopez, the year-to-date online business registration has now reached 80,000 from just 2,000 in the first quarter of the year.

Lopez said that amid the limitations, many businesses found ways to be creative in surviving and thriving despite the circumstances.

“Digitalization is one of the keys to help our MSMEs cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. This will help small businesses reap the benefits of the growing digital economy, including reaching and engaging customers while patronizing their well-being,” said Lopez.

To help give small businesses a leg up in the digital game, Google has partnered with the DTI to train micro, small, and medium enterprises through its program MSME Caravan.

“Economic recovery is a critical moment for the Philippines and Google is committed to supporting the country through the best of our technology and programs like the MSME Caravan,” said Google Philippines country director Bernadette Nacario.

Google said the program — which orients participants with digital tools and access to experts — has reached more than 14,000 business owners this year.

“We will continue to empower Filipinos and our partners with the right knowledge and tools so the benefits of technology can be harnessed for the safe rebuilding of our economy,” added Nacario.

Google has also announced that Filipino merchants can now also list their products for free through the Google Shopping tab, which is equivalent to free product exposure to Google users.

Google has also tied up with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to support local tourism by putting up tourist spots in the Explore Tab on Google Maps. By following the DOT profile in Google Maps soon, follower can get recommendations that range from restaurants and shopping malls to cultural attractions and other tourist activities.

“The revival of local tourism plays a significant role in the recovery of our economy. The strategic use of technology will help us reopen our destinations while ensuring the health and safety of Filipinos,” said DOT secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.