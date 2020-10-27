Cashless toll starts Nov. 2 but motorists without RFID tags can use installation lane

Toll operators are set to implement the electronic toll collection system on Nov. 2 as mandated by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to promote contactless transactions and ensure a more efficient flow of traffic.
In a statement, Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) executive director Abraham Sales welcomed the readiness of the expressway operators to implement contactless transactions.
Although all expressways will be implementing cashless toll collections, motorists without RFID stickers will still be allowed entry to the toll plaza but will be led to an area where their vehicles will be provided with the RFID stickers, said Sales.
Earlier, the DOTr issued Department Order 2020-012 which requires cashless toll collections at the expressways in line with the government’s thrust to contain the spread of Covid-19 and facilitate ease of passage.
TRB, an attached agency of the DOTr, has required all toll operators to install electronic tags or other cashless systems for all motorists and motor vehicles using the expressways and transact only thru the cashless mode of payment.
MPTC, which operates the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), the C5 Link and the the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) expressways, will extend the RFID installation beyond November 2.
Motorists with no Easytrip RFID stickers will still be allowed passage in NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, C5 Link and CALAX, but will be directed to the RFID installation lanes where they can have their RFID stickers installed.
The corresponding toll fee charge for their passage on that particular day will then be deducted from the initial load that they paid in getting the RFID stickers.
The SMC meanwhile operates the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the Skyway System, the NAIA Expressway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).
“We will convert some of the remaining cash lanes in all toll plazas of MPTC expressways to RFID installation lanes. At the same time, the off-site customer service stations will continue to operate and install RFID stickers,” said MPTC chief of technology and MPT South president and general manager Roberto V. Bontia.
MPTC will open RFID installation lanes in all entry toll plazas to serve motorists who are yet to install their Easytrip RFID even after November 2.
Aside from drive-thru installation lanes, other RFID installation and reloading sites in various locations will remain open. At NLEX-SCTEX, there will also be drive-thru reloading lanes in Balintawak, Mindanao, Bocaue, Angeles, and Tipo. RFID Assist Squads will also be positioned at the toll plaza to help motorists. At CALAX, tents will be installed along lanes to augment the number of booths.