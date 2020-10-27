Toyota PH tech school shifts to blended learning for tech-voc education

As a response to the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Toyota Motor Philippines School of Technology (TMP Tech) has shifted to the “new normal” with blended learning modalities.

A TMP Tech instructor conducting online lecture using a specialized learning management platform

The technical-vocational training institution has updated its curriculum, combining online teaching and face-to-face instruction for hands-on learning.

For courses that require theoretical foundation, TMP Tech instructors have created online modules to allow the school to prioritize safety, sustain learning of students at home, and advance technical know-how of both students and teachers.

Students who have digital connectivity limitations may attend a catch-up program designed for face-to-face classes, subject to approval by government authorities.

Through scholarship programs supported by various sponsors, TMP Tech has been providing opportunities to students who are based in remote regions of the country, as well as those who are challenged by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Early this year, the school received a P5-million worth scholarship grant from the GT Foundation (GTFI) to assist marginalized but deserving students from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This extends the school’s reach in developing Toyota automotive professionals and eventual employment in local Toyota dealerships.

TMP Tech has also has expanded its scholarship program to include partial scholarships, as well as financial assistance like “Study Now Pay Later” scheme for families affected by the pandemic.

As TMP Tech opened its admissions this year for a new batch of students for Automotive Servicing General Job course, it announced that entrance examination will be free and accessible online. It also introduced easier payment schemes and new online payment channels.

The school also assured students its readiness for face-to-face workshop-based training at 50% capacity under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) guidelines at its campus in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.