GCash cites new report saying it is top finance app in PH

Since the start of the year, both Android and iOS users have chosen GCash as their finance app of choice, according to data from mobile data and analytics company App Annie, which found GCash as the top downloaded finance app with the most number of active users.

For nine consecutive months since January, GCash said it has been consistent in staying at the top spot for the two categories.

According to App Annie, GCash recorded a breakthrough of over 10 million app downloads in just the first nine months of 2020, and registering a 130-percent app active user growth in September compared to the beginning of the year.

It added that the fintech app has been growing by 13 percent monthly on average.

