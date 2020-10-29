Teleperformance opens first site in Cavite, Afni launches hub in QC

Despite the pandemic, BPO companies Teleperformance and Afni have inaugurated their newest office sites in Cavite and Quezon City, respectively.

After 24 years of operations in the country, Teleperformance said it will be opening its first business site in Bacoor, Cavite.

Officially called Teleperformance Molino, the company’s recruitment center located at Vista Mall has already opened its doors to applicants, while the operations site – its 22nd in the country – will open first week of November.

The launch of Teleperformance Molino comes at a time of an ever-increasing need for an economic boost and career opportunities due to the pandemic.

“Even with the ongoing pandemic, Teleperformance remains optimistic in the country’s growth and continues to believe and invest in Filipino talent. Our new site in Molino marks another milestone for the company,” Teleperformance Philippines chief operations officer Mike Lytle said.

“We are excited to be in Cavite as we see it as one of the fastest growing provinces in the Philippines, with great potential to become a regional growth hub. We believe that this new venture during this period can contribute to the country’s push for provincial development and to the overall recovery of our economy.”

Teleperformance has a wide portfolio of customer experience solutions, all of which will be offered in their Molino site.

One of its solutions, the Teleperformance Cloud Campus, allows agents to remain connected and collaborative, while telecommuting through a centralized command center that can even allow clients to interact with their workforce. This was instrumental in helping the company quickly adjust to the lockdown earlier this year and transfer over 50 percent of its workforce to a work-at-home arrangement within a few weeks.

The Cavite site features facilities like nap rooms, gender-neutral bathrooms, lactation rooms, a clinic, and entertainment rooms.

US-based business process outsourcing company Afni, meanwhile, opened its third site in the Philippines on Tuesday, October 27. It is located at Tower 5 of SM City Fairview in Quezon City.

“We have found the amazing, hard-working people in the country align perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class customer interactions for the global brands we support. We are proud to further our investment in the Philippines,” Afni president and CEO Ron Greene said.

Afni opened its first Philippine center in Bonifacio Global City in 2012. The following year, it moved to Diliman Commercial Center in Quezon City to further strengthen its foothold in the country. In 2017, Afni opened its flagship site at One Felicity Center along Commonwealth Avenue, growing its Philippine workforce to more than 6,000 to date.

As part of Afni Philippines’ hub-and-spoke model, the new site in Quezon City has more than 500 seats combined across two production floors and support spaces; four training rooms; two conference rooms; a huddle room; plus, reception, waiting, breakout, and clinic areas. The company is now actively recruiting new hires who will be part of the initial client programs to be hosted on the new site.