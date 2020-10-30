Acer updates three consumer notebook series

PC maker Acer recently introduced new additions to its three consumer notebook portfolios – Swift, Spin, and Aspire. All of these notebooks will be headlining the 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics or Tiger Lake, a pairing meant for “thin-and-light” Windows and ChromeOS laptops.

The new processors use Intel’s SuperFin process technology and are considered as the company’s most ambitious system-on-chip (SoC) that optimizes CPU, GPU, and AI acceleration. It features integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, and background noise suppression brought by Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA).

It also supports up to four Thunderbolt4 ports, 8K HDR displays, and up to four 4K HDR screens. Chris Walker, corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms for Intel, shared that the company partnered closely with Acer to push out the Swift 3X and similar thin-and-light laptops.

“It is exciting to see the new Aspire, Spin and Swift series of laptops take advantage of the real-world performance and platform integration delivered in new 11th Gen Intel Core processors,” Walker added.

The Acer Swift 3X weighs only around 1.37 kgs and brings a battery life of up to 17.5 hours. Cooling the 11th Gen Core processor and Iris Xe Max graphics pairing are dual copper heat pipes with multiple cooling modes that are accessible through the Fn+F shortcut.

Available in both Safari Gold and Steam Blue color variants, the Swift 3X also features and embedded fingerprint reader, Wake on voice function with Cortana, Mu-mimo (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output), and Wi-Fi 6.

The Acer Spin 5, winner of a 2020 Red Dot Design Award, is a device that boasts a 360-degree hinge design. This enables the Spin 5 to transform into a variety of different form factors like tablet and clamshell mode. A lightweight at 1.2 kg and 14.9 mm thin, this product is intended for workers looking to max out on productivity.

In a similar fashion, the Acer Spin 3 reflects a majority of design cues from the Spin 5. Also arriving in the same internals and 360-degree hinge, the Spin 3 uses a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for sketches and notes on its touchscreen. This device is advertised as more student-oriented.

Finally, the Aspire 5 was also introduced, with an added option for a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX540 GPU variant. It packs up to 24 GB DDR4 Memory and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD storage. The display is enhanced by Acer’s Color Intelligence software, and it also features dual band Intel Wi-Fi 6.

“The Swift series has always been about pushing the envelope, trying to fit as much power into as portable a package as possible. The new Swift 3x continues that mindset, with discrete graphics in a sleek chassis for those who need style and performance on the go,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO of Acer Inc.