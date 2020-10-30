Foodie.ph announces Cebu expansion for corporate food delivery service

Corporate concierge delivery service platform Foodie.ph recently expanded its enterprise level services in Metro Cebu last Wednesday, October 28. The company currently accommodates delivery of corporate meals, conference food, groceries, flower requirements for events, and even on-site and off-site catering which is gaining traction during the pandemic.

The Foodie.ph delivery platform is advertised as a one-stop shop for corporate bulk orders. Since work-from-home setups are prevalent in the Covid-19 pandemic, the company is also offering home delivery for corporate client employees. These same clients can also send a season-exclusive Christmas basket package for employees or partners as well.

Since most corporate teams today are limited in resources to gather quotations and contact restaurants, Foodie.ph is offering its website where these teams can log on and choose among the partner restaurants. All arrangements are handled by the platform’s in-house call center so that the clients can track the orders and coordinate with logistics directly.

Although the website is only for menu viewing, orders will be accomplished on a web-based collaborative platform SharePoint starting December 3. Aside from food deliveries, clients can also enter table reservation requests in the same platform on company credit.

Foodie.ph has a flexible “eat now pay later” payment term of up to 30 days for activated credit lines. For larger and frequent orders, clients can also earn monthly rebates from the brand’s roughly 100 partner restaurants in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

As of now, the guaranteed delivery time for all orders is set at 60-90 minutes with a minimum of P500 worth of order, plus a 10% service charge. Orders are made through the foodie-delivery.ph website or by emailing corporate@foodie-delivery.ph.