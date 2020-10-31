2020 Worlds League x Mastercard merch sold out in minutes

South Korean team Damwon Gaming was announced as the grand finals winner for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship on Saturday, October 31. The match was held in Shanghai, China where the victor clashed against Chinese team Suning on a 34-3 record.

At the same time, Mastercard released a member-exclusive promo as part of the global event called “Thank the Fans” where merchandise designed by the game’s publisher Riot Games and Cloak, a clothing brand launched by gaming YouTube content creators Jacksepticeye and Markiplier will sell for USD $10 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the esport.

In 2018, Mastercard announced the multi-year partnership with Riot Games by being the first-ever sponsor for the League of Legends title globally. This led the company to become an exclusive payment service partner for League of Legends global e-sports events like the Mid-Season Invitational, the All-star, and the World Championship.

“When Mastercard delivers experiences that people are passionate about, we see unequivocal joy and excitement among our consumers, and the passion League of Legends esports fans have for the game is undeniable. I’m excited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the esport by thanking the fans, players and shoutcasters by curating once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard.

The capsule collection on Priceless.com featuring a signature cloak, long sleeve t-shirt, duffel bag, and a puzzle, are all inspired by this year’s “Take Over” campaign. Aside from the merchandise, Mastercard will also hold first-come first-served workshops and meet-and-greets with the game’s top streamers and shoutcasters

“Thanks to the support of Mastercard and their Priceless platform, we’ve been able to elevate the game and competitions for fans around the world,” shared Naz Aletaha, head of Global Esports Partnerships and Business Development for Riot Games. “The power of partnerships, like the one we have with Mastercard, allows us to expand our reach and enhance the connection with our community.”