Lazada offers free shipping in ‘11.11’ biggest one-day sale

E-commerce firm Lazada is offering free shipping with no minimum spend as it stages its biggest one-day sale yet this November 11.

This 11.11, consumers in the Philippines can shop from an assortment of brands – including Nike, Marks & Spencer Philippines, McDonald’s, Hills Pet Nutrition, and Hanabishi — that just onboarded on Lazada. Shoppers also can look forward to winning prizes and rewards when playing LazGames and tuning in to LazLive livestream sessions, and maximize savings by planning out payment methods.

Here is a cheat sheet with six ways help maximize savings while checking off the holiday shopping list:

Play LazGames to collect coins and score big discounts

Lazada’s newest game Happy Bounce features a cute “Kitty” avatar that consumers can control by swiping left and right to collect Lazada coins and brand vouchers from L’Oreal, Inspi, Telcast, Cignal, and many more. All consumers need to do is tap on the coins and rewards button in the Lazada app, click on Happy Bounce, and play the game to collect Lazada coins and brand vouchers along the way. The more points you collect, the more rewards you earn.

Lazada is also offering a free TCL and Rowa TV in exchange of coins on November 11.

Save more when you use your Lazada Wallet

On November 11, checkout your 11.11 purchases with Lazada Wallet credits to enjoy these additional savings:

Get P200 off for every P2,500 spent

Get P400 off for every P5,000 spent

Get P1,111 off for every P12,000 spent

Shoppers can also stand a chance to be one of the 20 winners of P11,111 when they cash in to their Lazada Wallet from October 29 to November 10.

In addition, Lazada Wallet users can get P50 Wallet rebates when they cash in and pay a minimum of P100 and use their BPI DirectLink, MetroBank DirectLink, and UB DirectLink from October 29 to November 11. This is applicable to newly linked accounts only.

From October 29 to November 11, shoppers can join the Lucky Piso by purchasing a Lucky Piso item worth P1 and paying using their Lazada Wallet to get a chance to win an Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Electrolux Air Purifier, Electrolux Twin Tub Washing Machine, and Haier 40-inch LED TV on November 11.

Tune in to LazLive to get updates on the best deals and win over P500,000 worth of prizes

From October 29 to November 10:

Join LazLive Superstars Jae Miranda, Charlotte Ferguson, Neil Feranil, Phoebe Real, and Bianca Jacinto, who will be hosting Laz Get It to share the best 11.11 deals, every day from 8 PM -9:30 PM.

Stand a chance to win up to P1,111 every hour on when you catch any session of Laz Get Lucky starting October 29 to November 10 from 11 AM-11 PM.

On November 11:

Don’t miss out on Laz Get It’s 11.11 15 Hour Shopping Marathon from 9 AM-12 MN. The LazLive Super Stars will present the best 11.11 deals and over P500,000 worth of prizes to be given away.

Win up to P11,111 every hour when you catch any session on LazLive from 11 AM-11 PM

Tune in to LazLive Super Streamfest featuring sessions by top brands from 10 AM-10 PM, to bag exclusive vouchers and deals as low as P11.

Follow Lazada on social media and stand a chance to win a shopping spree of up to P11,111

From November 2 to 11, tune in at 5:15 PM to Shake It! when watching Facebook Live sessions hosted by the top finalists of Miss Universe Philippines.

A shopper can be one of two lucky consumers to win a shopping spree of up to P11,111 when they show their 11.11 cart. Follow Lazada’s “11 Days of LazMall” giveaways on Instagram for a chance to win a Noche Buena package.

Complete the daily challenges on TikTok Treats to win vouchers for 11.11, the more tasks completed, the more vouchers can be won. Shoppers can also join the 11.11 Sa Lazada TikTok Hashtag Challenge to get a chance to win up to P1,111 vouchers.

Tune in to Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show with over P11 Million worth of vouchers and an all-new Honda City to be given away

Don’t miss out on the star-studded Lazada 11.11 Super Show on November 10 from 9 PM to 12 AM livestreamed on the Lazada app via LazLive, and broadcasted on Cinema One, Kapamilya Channel, and GMA 7.

Expect a show full of surprises with over P11 million worth of vouchers to be given away from 9PM to 11PM with Lazada’s Super Voucher Giveaway Pre-Show. Tune in and enjoy performances by Robi Domingo, Kaladkaren​, Erich Gonzales, Inigo Pascual​, Klarisse De Guzman, Jona​, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio​, and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, and get a chance to bag vouchers worth P11 million from KonsultaMD, Unilever vouchers worth P500,000 via Shake It!, 5 Home & Living Sets worth P500,000 in total via raffle from Sunbeams Lifestyle, and Electrolux appliances worth over P350,000 in total via raffle.

Want to win the coveted brand-new Honda City? Stick around from 11 PM to 12 MN and tune in to GMA 7 as the countdown to the biggest one-day sale with Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show starts hosted by Mimiyuuuh, Sam YG, Iya Villania, and Andre Paras.

Enjoy performances by Ben&Ben, Sb19, Julie Ann San Jose, Dennis Trillo, Tom Rodriguez, Gloc 9, Glaiza De Castro, Ruru Madrid, Miguel Tanfelix, Valeen Montenegro, Rocco Nacino, Camille Prats, LJ reyes, Paul Salas, Prince Clemente, and Lucho Ayala, and win exclusive vouchers from Family Guard and up to P11,000 Lazada vouchers through interactive segments like Balloon Pop and Voucher Surprise. Lazada consumers can also expect P5 million worth of vouchers to be given away and stand a chance to bring home the brand-new Honda City.

Maximize savings with Lazada’s partner promotions

Discount Bank Vouchers:

Get P250 off on purchases, P50 off on shipping when using the UnionBank Lazada credit card, PLUS a chance to win P1 million

Get 15% off (max. discount of P1,111) for a minimum spend of P3,500 when using the BDO Mastercard. Use the code BDOMC1111 at checkout.

Get 15% off (max. discount of P2,000) for a minimum spend of P3,000 when using BDO Visa. Use the code BDOVISATAKE15 at checkout.

Get 10% off (Max discount of P700) for a minimum spend of P6,000 when you use your Citibank card. Use the code CITI1111LAZ at checkout. Valid for one-time use and for mobile app use only.

Get 10% discount for a minimum spend of P1,500 on November 11, from 1PM to 5PM when you use your Metrobank Debit and Prepaid Cards. Use the code METROBANK300 at checkout.

Collect free shipping vouchers from November 6 to 11, and enjoy free shipping when you make a purchase using your Mastercard on Lazada 11.11.

Get P150 off for a minimum spend of P3,000 when you use your BPI Credit Card from November 10 to 12. Use the code BPILZD1111 at checkout.

Get 10% off (max discount P300) every Wednesday from 11:45 AM to 1:45 PM for a minimum spend of P2,500 when you use your HSBC card. Use the code HSBC145 upon checkout. Also stand a chance to win rebates of up to P5,000 when you shop on Lazada from November 4 to 30.

Get 15% off (max discount of P500) for a minimum spend of P3,000 when you use your RCBC Card. Use the code RCBC500 at checkout.

Get 10% discount (max. discount of P500) for a minimum spend of P3,500 when you use your Robinsons Bank Card. Use the code RBANK1111 at checkout.

Get 10% discount for a minimum spend of P2,500 when you use your Bank of Commerce card. Use the code BANKCOM1111 at checkout.

Get P100 off for a minimum spend of P1,000 when you use your Maybank Card. Use the code MBLAZ1111 at checkout.

Get 20% off (max. discount of P110) with no minimum spend when you shop using Gcash on November 11.

Get P600 discount for a minimum spend of P3,000 when you shop at The SM Store using your Mastercard from November 1 to December 31. Use the code MCSM600 at checkout.

Special Promos:

Get 10% off (max. discount of P150) for a minimum spend of P750 when you use the voucher code you redeemed using your GrabRewards points.

Shop and apply code VIBER10 at checkout to get 15% off (max. discount of P200) for a minimum spend of P750 on November 11.

Play Happy Bounce at LazGame and get up to P100 Cignal voucher!

Get 10% off (max. discount of P150) for a minimum spend of P1,500 when you use the Lazada voucher code your redeemed using your GetGo points.

Get 10% off (max. discount of P150) for a minimum spend of P1,500 when you download and register via Robinsons Rewards mobile app to get the Lazada voucher from October 29 to November 6.

Big Raffles: