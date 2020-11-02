Telco services improved in 5 PH regions, says mobile metrics firm

Mobile metrics firm Opensignal has reported that its users have seen significant improvements in all five Philippine regions between Q4 2018 and Q3 2020 for Mobile Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Latency Experience and 4G Availability.

Opensignal said the largest improvement in overall percentage terms in Video Experience was seen by users in North and Central Luzon — an increase of 28.6% — while users in all regions saw their Video Experience scores increase by more than 19%.

While Globe Telecom users observed lower Video Experience scores than their Smart Communications counterparts across all five regions in both Q4 2018 and Q3 2020, Globe saw its scores grow faster in percentage terms for this measure of the mobile experience in three regions, Opensignal said.

“Our users’ average download speeds across all operators increased by more than 20% in four regions. There was one exception — the Visayas — where speeds increased by a more modest 12.2% between Q4 2018 and Q3 2020. The most impressive gains were made within the NCR, where our users saw their Download Speed Experience increase by 28.9% to 13.4 Mbps, over double the speeds seen in Mindanao and the Visayas,” said Opensignal.

The mobile metrics firm said Smart users saw their Download Speed Experience increase by more than 50% in two regions — Mindanao and South Luzon, but their counterparts in North and Central Luzon saw a smaller increase of 5.3%. Users in the NCR saw roughly the same increase in percentage terms regardless of which operator’s network they used.

Users in the NCR and South Luzon saw the largest improvement in their Latency Experience between Q4 2018 and Q3 2020, with their scores improving by 14.5-14.7%. In contrast, users in the Visayas and Mindanao saw theirs improve by only 3.5% and 9.2%, respectively, according to Opensignal.

In Q4 2018, Opensignal said there was no statistical difference between the two operators’ Latency Experience scores in four out of five regions, with the only exception being the NCR where our Smart users observed the best Latency Experience. In Q3 2020, Smart users observed the best Latency Experience in four regions with the only exception being North and Central Luzon, where the two operators’ scores were statistically tied.

By Q3 2020, 4G Availability — the proportion of time our users spent connected to 4G services — had risen above 80% in both North and Central Luzon, South Luzon, and above 90% in the NCR.

“In all five regions, our Smart users’ 4G Availability scores increased by more in percentage and absolute terms than their Globe counterparts. As a consequence our Smart users observed higher scores than our Globe users in Q3 2020 in four out of five regions, with the only exception being the NCR, where there was no statistical difference between the two operators’ score,” it said.