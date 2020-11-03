GC firm Sodexo intros digital app to complement paper version

For companies wanting to reward their employees in a safe and efficient way during these times, gift certificate provider Sodexo has launched its new digital solution, the Sodexo+ app, to complement their paper solution, Premium Pass.

As more businesses adopt paper and digital gift certificates, the forecast for the gift card industry is to have a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% for 2020-2024 in the country, even with the economic effects of the pandemic.

“We recognize the challenges faced by companies and business owners since the onset of the pandemic. Through our products, we want to help them enhance employee engagement through meaningful rewards, while getting the most value. Now, Filipinos can share and receive GCs in an instant and contactless way,” said Sharon Kayanan, Sodexo marketing director.

Through the Sodexo app, users can enjoy their digital GCs at their preferred merchants nationwide and purchase e-vouchers from e-commerce giants Shopee and Zalora. Users can also share their GCs with other users through the “Share GC” feature on the app.

“It’s our privilege to cultivate the spirit of giving and recognition, especially during this time. This year, it’s about thanking people who stuck it through and tirelessly delivered inspiring work,” added Kayanan.

With over two million customers served, Sodexo’s Premium Pass is accepted at over 12,000 merchants nationwide. Sodexo’s co-branded gift certificates offer exclusive access and best-valued deals in establishments such as SM, Rustan’s Supermarket, Shopwise, Wellcome, and Walter Mart.

Sodexo also powers the SM Gift Pass, which can be used in SM Department Stores, SM Supermarkets and all SM retail affiliates such as Watsons, Ace Hardware, Toy Kingdom, Uniqlo, and Forever 21, among others.

The Sodexo+ app is available for download on both iOS and Android smartphones. For more information on Sodexo+ and Sodexo’s Christmas deals and offers, visit and sign up at bit.ly/SodexoChristmasDeals. For personal gifting needs, you can also buy Sodexo gift certificates at www.gcregalo.com and have these delivered right at your doorstep.