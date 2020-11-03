Huawei PH opens ‘Seeds for The Future 2020’ student contest

Huawei Philippines has launched the 6th “Seeds for the Future” program, with over 60 students coming from 15 universities and Smart Sweep member schools joining the program this year. This is also the biggest delegation by far in the history of Huawei Seeds in the Philippines.

Huawei’s “Seeds for the Future” program is an initiative that aims to help cultivate young talent, ensuring that the tech-savvy and change-resilient young people have the skills and mindsets needed to be competitive in the workplaces of the future.

In the past five years, from more than 500 aspirants from the Philippines, 50 deserving students from the Philippines took the journey to China and joined the student program.

As the impact of the global pandemic continues to unfold this year, the selected talents will experience a five-day online training, classes, and virtual tours through the online system.

Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana, the Philippine ambassador to China, said: “With the Seeds for the Future Program, Huawei has contributed to the Philippines’ integration into the digital and knowledge-based global economy. The program supports the Philippine education sector, the sustained enhancement of which is an important pillar of the country’s development agenda.”

Lily Freida Mila, deputy executive director of Commission on Higher Education, stated: “The Covid-19 pandemic restricted our physical mobility, but it did not or must not affect our ability to learn, to create and to connect. We ensure continuity of learning through creativity of teaching, sharing and collaborating; and that connectivity is not only through digital means but also connectivity of programs, deliveries and shared vision. Covid-19 is a test of our commitment to internationalization and our passion towards creating a global classroom that creates an enriching experience to our students and faculty.”

“Seeds for the Future”, which is Huawei’s flagship global CSR program, was launched in 2015 in the Philippines.