PLDT-Smart engineers fly to Catanduanes to repair damaged sites

Engineers from PLDT-Smart flew off to Catanduanes via helicopter to restore telco services in the island-province after it bore the brunt of Typhoon “Rolly”s fury.

Cathy Yap-Yang, PLDT and Smart first vice president and head of group corporate communications, said in her interview with Teleradyo that a technical teams are working round-the-clock to provide vital communication links to the province.

Yap-Yang also said that additional technical teams and equipment, as well as satellite phones, have also been dispatched to Catanduanes to help connect the province to the rest of country.

Meanwhile, pre-positioned teams in affected provinces have already started restoration work after the storm passed. Services have normalized in Albay, Batangas, Bulacan, Camarines Sur and Norte, Pampanga, Northern Samar, Tarlac and Zambales, except in areas affected by commercial power outages and transport-related concerns.

PLDT and Smart have also set up “Libreng Tawag” and “Libreng Charging” stations in hardest hit provinces in the Bicol region such as Camarines Sur and Norte, Albay, and Sorsogon.

In partnership with Alagang Kapatid Foundation, PLDT-Smart Foundation and Philippine Business for Social Progress, PLDT and Smart have also mobilized an initial 5,000 packs to affected communities, particularly in the areas of Bicol region and Marinduque.