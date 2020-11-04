DICT backs NTC in streamlining permits for fiber cable deployment

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has thrown its support behind the initiative of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to streamline permitting requirements for the installation of fiber optic cables.

NTC, which is an attached agency of the DICT, is requesting concerned government agencies to streamline the permitting processes for fiber optic cables similar to Joint Memorandum Circular No.1 s. 2020 which streamlines the issuance of permits, licenses, and certificates for the construction of common towers.

This is to facilitate seamless integration of fiber optic cable and wireless technologies as both are critical components of the country’s broadband network.

“The DICT is currently fast-tracking the implementation of the National Broadband Program – our Department’s initiative in building a government-owned broadband network for better, more affordable and more extensive Internet connectivity in the country. We welcome all initiatives that will complement the NBP, including efforts to improve ICT infrastructures in the private sector side,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said.

In a letter addressed to the DICT, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), NTC stated that the JMC signed in July this year has proven to be effective in facilitating the addition of required base towers in the Philippines leading to improvements in wireless coverage and technologies.

NTC also aims for a fast-tracked deployment of fiber optic networks, the fundamental telecommunication infrastructure needed to address the country’s ICT needs along with addressing the wireless component of telecommunications.

The NTC said it is presently coordinating with DPWH for possible amendments in Department Order No. 73 s. 2014 which provides for guidelines for right-of-way concerns in the deployment of fiber optic networks along national roads and bridges.