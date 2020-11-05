Foldable Motorola Razr back with 5G version

Under tech giant Lenovo, the iconic flip phone brand Motorola is making a comeback in the country’s mobile phone market with its two new 5G devices – the “clamshell” razr 5G and the moto g 5G plus.

With poorly priced and lackluster devices, Lenovo Mobile and Motorola pulled out from the local market in 2017. Now, with strong efforts being poured to its online store counterparts paired with aggressively priced midrange and budget smartphones, Motorola is drawing its sword in the 5G handset free-for-all.

“Lenovo and Motorola both recognize the need to constantly innovate in this industry. The iconic clamshell design of the original razr was way ahead of its time and made Motorola not only one of the biggest tech brands globally but also a pop culture icon,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines president and general manager.

The Motorola razr 5G made its global debut on September 15 as the second generation model for the earlier non-5G variant. Although the design and clamshell folding gimmick is a rarity among current devices today, the phone still struggles to shine in the specs department.

The premium price tag of P72,990 gives users a foldable P-Oled display with a secondary external G-Oled for clamshell mode, a Snapdragon 765G chip, a 48MP main camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

However, for the expensive price tag, users are restricted to using a single nano-SIM with no storage expansion option, a small 2800mAh battery with 15W charging, no 3.5mm headphone jack, and video recording maxed at 4K quality in 30 frames per second.

Meanwhile, the midrange Moto g 5G plus is one of the better-priced 5G devices in its price point. It runs Android 10 out of the box and features a similar Snapdragon 765 chipset, 48MP rear quad-camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery with 20W charging, and a 90Hz HDR10+ display.

Both the Motorola razr 5G and Moto g 5G plus will be available in the Philippines starting December 2020 in all major electronics stores and authorized Lenovo resellers. The Motorola razr 5G will retail for P72,990, while the 8GB RAM variant of the moto g 5G plus is priced at P16,990.