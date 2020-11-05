Globe deploys ‘Jeepney WiFi’ in typhoon-hit areas

After first deploying it in areas ravaged by Typhoon Quinta, Globe Telecom has rolled out its WiFi Jeepney anew to serve areas that were hit by Typhoon Rolly.

As of Thursday, three new sites were opened to provide free calls, mobile phone charging and free WiFi in the provinces of Quezon, Albay, and Marinduque.

Globe’s Jeepney WiFi which provides Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi are currently deployed in the following areas:

Globe said it will add more Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi sites as the need arises.