PH-edition Prospex watch unveiled to mark 55th year of Seiko Diver’s Watch

To commemorate the 55th anniversary of Seiko’s first diver’s watch, which had an automatic movement and was water-resistant to 150 meters, the Japanese firm unveiled the first Philippine-edition Prospex watch inspired by the world-famous Tubbataha Reefs.

Codenamed SRPF33K1 and limited to only 1,000 pieces, the 42.4mm stainless steel watch features Seiko’s caliber 4R36 automatic movement with manual winding capacity.

Power reserve is approximately 41 hours and is water resistant up to 200m. It comes with a Day/Date display, Stop second hand function and Lumibrite on hands and indexes sitting atop a Blue IP dial and Yellow gradation dial.

It comes with a two-tone stainless steel band with an extra silicone blue band that will be placed inside a special box with engraving of limited edition numbers and the words “Philippine Limited Edition.”

“This is a very big moment for us because it’s closer to home and we can’t wait to hear about your adventures with this new timepiece,” said Karl Dy, president of Timeplus, the official distributor of Seiko in the Philippines. “Seiko’s pursuit for innovation and technology continues in the Philippines, specifically in the Sulu Sea where one of the most diverse marine ecological systems in the world is located.”

Backed by over 130 years of watchmaking expertise, Seiko holds many world-firsts: the first quartz watch, first 6-digit LCD watch, first multi-function digital watch, and the world’s first diver’s watch.

This year, the company has reached another milestone as they bring together heritage, magnificence, and adventure in a timepiece like no other with the first Philippine-edition Prospex watch.

“While we are left to imagine where our next destination will be, we welcome Seiko’s new Philippine-edition Prospex watch that will soon accompany us in experiencing the beauty of the timeless wonders below,” Dy said.

As part of the 55th Anniversary celebration, Seiko has also introduced the Seiko Prospex SLA043J1, which is a re-creation of the 1965 diver’s watch and the Seiko Prospex SPB183J1, which is a modern re-interpretation of the 1970’s diver’s watch.

The Philippine-edition Prospex watch is priced at P29,000 and will only be available at official Seiko boutiques and authorized dealers.